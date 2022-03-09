The Kano state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party has called on key members of the opposition to reach out to Rabiu Kwankwaso

The call by the state chairman follows the recent defection of Kwankwaso and some of his key supporters from PDP to the New Nigeria People's Party

According to the chairman, the party leadership is expected to pacify Kwankwaso and woo him to remain in the PDP

The exit of the former governor of Kano state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, seems to be causing some unrest among members of the party in the state.

Tribune reports that the chairman for the Kano state chapter of the PDP, Shehu Sagagi, said that allowing Kwankwaso to decamp from the party to the New Nigeria people's Party (NNPP) is a huge mistake.

Sagagi also called on key stakeholders of the PDP to reach out to Kwankwaso to find out what the issues are and seek means to address them before it is too late.

According to Sagagi, the PDP having information that Kwankwaso was set to leave the party should have sent out the right emissary to pacify him and avoid the current situation.

How PDP reneged on its promise to Kwankwaso

Speaking during a welcome ceremony for former Senate President Bukola Saraki Presidential Campaign visit to Kano by Kano and Jigawa PDP delegates, Sagagi said Kwankwaso was offended at the party's zonal chairmanship election.

He alleged that the former governor had been promised that all forms would be given to him as a leader in the party and only one person would be allowed to contest.

However, the party reneged on its promise and sold forms to some other people who have been engaged in anti-party activities in Kano.

His words:

“And instead of the party to pacify him, they act as if nothing had happened. This made him reconsider his position in the party.

"If he is allowed to go that is the end of the party in Kano and most northern states where he has supporters.”

Kwankwaso makes big announcement ahead of 2023 election

Rabiu Kwankwaso's TNM party is looking to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The coalition party has set its national convention for Wednesday, March 30, as a step towards intensifying its campaign.

Kwankwaso, who is likely to clinch the presidential ticket for the coalition party, will slog it out with political heavyweight like Tinubu to win Nigeria's number one political seat.

2023: INEC’s closure of party registration may affect ‘Third Force’

The proponents of a third force agenda in Nigeria's political space may have to re-strategise ahead of the 2023 polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the registration of new parties until after the polls.

The action was triggered by the new electoral act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

