If not for the timely discovery of some bigwigs in the APC, the planned national convention would not have taken place

This was the submission of Governor Nasir El-Rufai who said Mai Mala Buni had secretly secured a court order to stop the convention

The Kaduna governor said Buni got the order with the help of his lawyer, which was why he was removed as APC's caretaker committee boss

A lot of revelations are coming out as to why Mai Mala Buni was sacked as the caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress and replaced by Governor Sani Bello of Niger.

In an interview on Wednesday, March 9, monitored by The Cable, the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir E-Rufai disclosed that unknown to the caretaker committee, Buni's lawyer got a court order in agreement with a petitioner in the party to halt the planned convention.

El-Rufai said Buni was working secretly against the APC (Photo: Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Hon Mai Mala Buni)

El-Rufai said discovering this, APC bigwigs came to understand that there were persons in the party who were working against it.

He said the fear at this time was that since the party had no elected executive committee, candidates who win primaries might lose their seats after the main elections as in the case of Zamfara.

The Kaduna governor said when this was brought before President Muhamadu Buhari, he ordered that Governor Bello be made the chairman of the ruling party in an acting capacity.

He said Buhari also ordered the leadership of the APC to make sure the scheduled convention is held by all means.

He was quoted to have said:

“The lawyer of the party and the lawyers of Mai Mala Buni went to court and agreed with the petitioner and got this order. Nobody knew about this order.

“It was never brought to the caretaker committee. It was sort of hidden as a hidden nuclear weapon to destroy the convention, which further made us believe that there are fifth columnists in the party that want to bring this party down because if we don’t have an elected executive committee of the party and we go ahead to have primaries, we are likely to have our candidates lose all their seats as we saw in Zamfara state.

“When we reported to the president and said no action (referring to the convention planning) had been taken, he said governor Abubakar Sani Bello must take over on Monday and we should use whatever legal means necessary to make sure that this convention is delivered."

Buhari’s main reason for sacking Buni revealed as APC intensifies convention plans

Meanwhile, it was claimed that the ouster of Buni was based on the directive of President Buhari.

Legit.ng gathered that Buni's ouster from the leadership seat of the ruling party was said to have resulted from Buni's deliberate attempt to delay the party's national convention.

However, Bello had seemingly commenced his duties as he was reported to have inaugurated the zonal party chairpersons and held meetings on the preparation of the party convention.

