The race to the 2023 general election is becoming more interesting at the moment as the tussle for power between the APC and the PDP seems to have intensified

A legal battle between the APC and some of its former members seems imminent at the moment as the ruling party plans a ruthless legal approach to this effect

It is believed that the APC is planning to stipulate new rules that will help curb the incessant defection of its members to opposition parties

Following the recent judgment from the Federal High Court in Abuja evicting Governor David Umahi as the number one citizen of Ebonyi state, the All Progress Congress (APC) is on course to replicate a similar move on some of its members.

The Nation reports that the ruling party is taking legal steps that will see former party faithful like Bukola Saraki bag no fewer than a 30-year ban from vying for any elective office, a move prompted by the APC to punish former members who won under its umbrella and defected to another party.

Senator Bukola Saraki a former member of the APC has been tipped by many political pundits to run for the presidency in PDP.

Source: Facebook

Recall that Senator Bukola Saraki won his election under the umbrella of the APC before defecting to the PDP a few years later.

Tanbuwal, Ortom, Obaseki to face legal suit in court

Legit.ng gathered similar fate my befall Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, and Godwin Obaseki of Edo state who all defected from the APC to PDP after winning their elections under the ruling party.

According to a source from the ruling party, a team of legal practitioners has already commenced preparations that will see the APC file a suit in court to that effect.

However, the source revealed that the legal application has not been made official yet due to the recent development in the leadership tussle of the ruling party.

The source said:

“It is true the party is in the process of instituting a suit against some governors who defected from our party to the opposition PDP. The action would have since commenced but for leadership crisis.

“I can reliably tell you that we are concluded consultations with a team of lawyers, as soon as the ongoing leadership crisis is resolved we hope to commence the action.”

Tough times for APC as court stops convention indefinitely

In another development, the ruling party APC is currently going through one of its toughest moments in recent times.

An emerging report has confirmed that an FCT high court has placed an indefinite embargo on the APC on staging its convention.

The ruling party is also facing a suit for contemptuous attitude for the inauguration of a sub-committees for the March 26 national convention when the order of the court is in force.

