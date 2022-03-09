The proponents of a third force agenda in Nigeria's political space may have to restrategise ahead of the 2023 polls

the Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the registration of new parties until after the polls

The action was triggered by the new electoral act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - A report by Premium Times newspaper indicates that the move by some politicians to launch new political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections appears to have ended as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the registration of new parties until after the polls.

New Third Force can’t participate in 2023 election

A top official of INEC quoted in the report, said the commission did not deliberately shut the registration window against the third force, but only acted as prescribed by the law.

The source said:

“A new party cannot join as you know that the new law speaks in respect to that.”

