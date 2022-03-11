The heat is on for Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state as INEC reveals another fact threatening his governorship seat

INEC is likely to recognize the illegitimacy of Umahi if it finally gets a certified document of the federal high judgment sacking Umahi as governor

Meanwhile, the PDP has continued to hip pressure on the embattled governor urging him to give up his position as governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi state says the verdict that confirms the illegitimacy of Governor David Umahi has not been communicated to the office of the electoral body, Channels TV reports.

The INEC commissioner in the state, Kelechi Igwe on Thursday, March 10 in an interview on television disclosed the recent development.

Governor Umahi has resorted to the appellate court in Enugu and Abuja to seek redress. Photo Credit: David Umahi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Igwe who is yet to receive a formal notice from the court confirmed that the electoral body has received a communique from PDP seeking a replacement of the embattled governor and his deputy.

PDP reacts to judgement sacking Umahi as governor

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi has urged Governor Umahi to vacate his seat as the number one citizen of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The governorship nominee of the party, Iduma Igariwey said this on Thursday, March 10 in Abuja the nations’ capital.

Igariwey described Umehi’s refusal to relinquish the governorship seat as contemptuous stating that it contravenes the tenets of democracy and the rule of law.

NBA slams Umahi for questioning verdict

Similarly, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has also condemned Governor Umehi for questioning the verdict of the cult in what the association described as ‘political rascality’.

The NBA in its statement said:

“The NBA condemns without equivocation, Umahi’s unfortunate diatribe which, if it had emanated from an average litigant, would still have been regarded as shocking but coming from one who occupies the exalted office of a State Governor, is nothing short of a national embarrassment”.

Umahi apologize to court, blames PDP

Long after condemning the verdict of the court in Abuja, Umahi apologized blaming the PDP for his actions.

He said the PDP compelled and deceived the Judge which in turn influenced the judgment of the court against him.

He however sues for peace and calm in the state, urging his supporters not to be violent about the decision of the court.

Umahi seeks redress of removal in appellate court

Following the Federal High Court ruling of Justice Ekwo that confirms the illegitimacy of Governor Umahi, the embattled politician has resorted to the appellate court.

Umahi said his legal team has been at the appellate court in Enugu state and Abuja stating that all hands are on deck to overturn the high court ruling.

He further maintained that he and his deputy still remains at the helm of affairs of the state urging supporters not to be alarmed.

Source: Legit.ng