Iduma Enwo Igariwey, a PDP member of the House of Reps, said he is now the governor of Ebonyi state in the eye of the law

Igariwey said this after the PDP nominated him to replace Governor Umahi who was sacked by the Federal High Court for defecting to the APC

The PDP lawmaker said by law, Umahi is no longer the governor of Ebonyi state and his continued stay in office is illegal

FCT, Abuja - Iduma Enwo Igariwey, a member of the House of Representatives, says in the eye of the law, he is the governor of Ebonyi State since Tuesday, March 8, when the Federal High Court, Abuja sacked David Umahi.

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja had in the judgment directed Umahi and his deputy to vacate their offices.

Iduma Enwo Igariwey asked INEC to comply with court order and declare him Ebonyi governor. Photo credits: @IdumaIgariwey, @realdaveumahi

The judge also ordered INEC to immediately receive from the PDP the names of its candidates for replacement for the governor and deputy who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi ceased to be governor by court order - Igariwey

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, March 10, Igariwey said that by the order made by Justice Ekwo, Umahi ceased to be governor of Ebonyi state, Business Day reported.

Igariwey wondered why two days after the judgment Governor Umahi and his deputy still parade themselves as if they still occupy those offices.

He said:

“This is contemptuous of the clear orders of a court of competent jurisdiction. We recognise the fact that former governor David Umahi has a right of appeal.

"However, until the entire appeal process is exhausted, and in the absence of any order staying the operation of Justice Ekwo’s judgment, Mr. Umahi remains sacked, a former governor, who should desist from any conduct that threatens the peace of Ebonyi State, or diminishes over constitutional democracy."

What INEC should do, Igariwey reveals

Igariwey further stated that INEC has already being notified about the PDP's choices of replacement for Governor Umahi and his deputy.

He called on the electoral body to comply expeditiously with all the consequential orders of the court" and declared the names submitted by the PDP as governor and deputy governor.

"This, the INEC is expected to do, by issuing Certificates of Return," the lawmaker added.

He thanked the national leadership of the PDP for "the expeditious manner they have taken steps to give effect to the judgment of Justice Inyang Ekwo."

The PDP had on Tuesday nominated Iduma Igariwe and Fred Udogwu to replace Umahi and his deputy respectively.

Source: Legit.ng