President Goodluck has learnt his lessons from his first tenure leading Nigeria, a former minister of aviation has said

Osita Chidoka noted that Jonathan would boldly make the declaration to run for presidency by himself if he wanted to do so

The clarification by Chidoka followed by claims on social media that Jonathan would be contesting for presidency in 2023

A former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, has reacted to several claims making the media that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan would contest for presidency in 2023.

Chidoka said rather than use rumours and or a third party to make such an announcement, Jonathan would come out boldly to declare if he wants to run for the presidency.

Osita Chidoka said the former president has learnt his lessons Photo: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, the former minister said at his last conversation with Jonathan, he (the ex-president) did not indicate any interest to run for the 2023 presidency.

He added should Jonathan have a change of heart on his political ambition, he (Jonathan) would be in the best position to relay it to the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Chidoka also noted that Jonathan was a ‘leading light of the PDP’ and that his political future would be determined by making public his choices known to the whole country.

Jonathan is in a good place now

Further speaking on the trending #GEJIsComing hashtag, Chidoka said Jonathan has not discussed 'his second coming' with him.

He rather added that the former president is in a good place because he represents something that every part of the country can relate to.

He added that:

"He has learnt his lessons from his time in office. He is in that position that he is the leading light of the PDP as he came into power from deputy governor to president in the PDP."

"I believe his political future would be determined by making public choices."

Former President Jonathan makes big prediction about 2023 elections

Jonathan had said that he is confident that the 2023 elections would be a credible one

Speaking at an event held in Lagos recently, the former president disclosed that Nigeria will remain stable before and after the elections.

Meanwhile, the former leader recalled the 2015 elections and the role played by some politicians, noting Nigeria would remain irrespective of the outcome of the poll.

2023: Northern group throws its weight behind Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Jonathan had been endorsed by a prominent political pressure group in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2023 elections.

The group described Jonathan as a bridge-builder who has vast experience in managing Nigeria’s diversity.

According to the group, Jonathan also has hands-on experience and will not be a learner on the job.

Source: Legit.ng