Niger state governor, Sani Bello has been accused of planning to call for an APC National Executive Committee meeting

The strong allegation was made by the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena

The Bayelsa-born politician said Governor Bello wants to carryout the action without the authorisation of Governor Mai Mala Buni

FCT, Abuja - The deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena has called on the Niger state governor Sani Bello to stop his plan to call for a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting without the authorisation of Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Nabena alleged that the plot by the Niger state governor to destabilise the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been on for a while because of his vice presidential ambition in 2023, hence his plan to convey a NEC meeting.

Governor Bello have been accused of trying to summon an APC NEC meeting. Photo credit: @GovNiger

Source: Twitter

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6, the APC chieftain said Governor Bello is just an ordinary member of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and not the chairman or secretary.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I am using this medium to call on our leaders across the states to caution Governor Sani Bello of Niger state. The presidency should also call him to order to immediately drop the plan to convey a NEC meeting without the knowledge of Governor Mai Mala Buni and the secretary of the CECPC.

“The likes of Governor Bello are the political vultures working against our party and to cause anarchy in the ruling APC.

“Governor Sani Bello is neither the chairman nor secretary of the National Caretaker Committee. So did he get the power to convey such meeting?

“Governor Bello should not destroy the ruling APC because of his personal political ambition of becoming vice president or whatever in 2023.”

According to Nabena, the large interest of the majority should be bigger than the personal ambition of Governor Bello.

APC convention: Respect party supremacy, Nabena tells aggrieved chieftains

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nabena sounded a note of caution to some members he described as "fifth columnists and their sponsors" against the national leadership of the ruling party.

He described the recent activities of some APC members as an act of insubordination against the party leadership.

Nabena warned that those sponsoring campaigns of calumny on national television and in other media platforms against APC national leadership should know that national convention will come and go but the damage they would have cost the party's image will remain.

APC convention: El-Rufai out to tarnish president’s image, says Pro-Buhari group

Meanwhile, a group, Buhari Core Supporters Network has alleged that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state is out to tarnish the image of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also alleged that the governor is behind the leaked APC zoning documents making the rounds and therefore, urged that he must be punished for his indiscretion.

President of the group, Badamosi Luqman in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, March 6 said it is callous that documents with President Buhari’s signature were released under such questionable circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng