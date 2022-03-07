The leadership of the ruling APC has reacted to the report claiming it has sacked Governor Buni of Yobe state and its committee in the party

The party leadership in a statement released by its national secretary, John Akpanudoedehe disclosed that such information is false and should be disregarded

Ahead of its national convention, the ruling party urged its members and Nigerians, in general, to support Buni's led committee to aid a successful exercise

Abuja- The caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Abuja, denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had sacked its chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

The national secretary of the CECPC, John Akpanudoedehe, made this known on Monday, March 7, in a statement signed, issued and seen by Legit.ng, titled ‘Fake news: No leadership change in APC CECPC.'

Senator Akpanudoedehe revealed that leadership changes are not announced by sources through name-dropping in the media, adding that the report is fake and should be disregarded by the public.

Senator John Akpanudoedehe in a statement debunked the report. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

The statement reads:

"Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

"The media report is fake news and should be disregarded.

"The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by 'sources' through name dropping in the media.

"We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party."

Previous report

Earlier, some reports claimed that the Niger state Governor, Abubakar Bello, had taken over the APC as ‘sole administrator’ following the sack of Mai Mala Buni as chairman of the caretaker committee, The Punch added.

The reports also assert that the president approved Buni’s sack and Bello’s appointment shortly before leaving the country to London on Sunday afternoon, March 6.

