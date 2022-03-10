The electoral body said there are no provisions for inmates to vote at the moment, stating that only the legislative house can decide that

INEC says campaigns will commence in September 2022, and curtains will be drawn to a close on campaigns in March 2023

Political parties like APC and PDP will also be looking towards intensifying their campaign strategies ahead of the 2023 general elections

The coast is clear at the moment as Nigeria’s electoral body announced campaign dates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), September 28, 2022, has been slated for the presidential and National Assembly elections, Sahara Reporters reports.

Legit.ng gathered that INEC in its schedule allows governorship and state houses of assembly candidates to commence their campaign on October 12, 2022.

Making the announcement, the INEC chief in Kaduna, Asmau Sani Maikudi, during a press briefing, said the campaigns will also roll over to 2023, allowing presidential and National Assembly candidates to carry out their final campaign until midnight of February 23, 2023.

She also stated that governorship and states assembly candidates will also enjoy similar privileges as they are allowed to finalize their campaign until midnight of March 9, 2023.

When asked about the electoral body’s plan for inmates at the 2023 polls, she noted that only the legislative house could decide their participation.

She said:

“It is at the discretion of the National Assembly. If it is a law, INEC has no option but to implement the law and once it is passed by the National Assembly, people in correctional centres will be allowed to vote.”

Tinubu Declares Presidential Ambition, Meets With Buhari

However, with INEC announcing campaign dates for candidates, aspirants of various positions will be taking steps to intensify their campaign strategies.

One of those aspirants is Bola Tinubu, who has openly declared his ambition to run for president under the flagship of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Tinubu, who met with President Buhari earlier in the year to declare his ambition, says it has been his lifelong ambition to be president of Nigeria.

2023: No Zoning In Nigeria’s Constitution, Atiku

Meanwhile, another candidate that seems to be on the lips of Nigerians is Atiku Abubakar, who has been very relevant in the political scene following his stint as Vice-President to Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recently, Atiku rejected the call on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to adopt the principle of zoning for its 2023 presidential ticket.

He argued that the fundamental provision of the constitution is that all eligible citizens can vote and be voted for, irrespective of their ethnicities.

