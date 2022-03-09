On the part of INEC, there is still suspense concerning the court's decision to sack Governor Dave Umahi and his deputy

The commission on Tuesday, March 8, told journalists that it is yet to get a copy of the Federal High Court's judgment delivered on Tuesday

The electoral body said it will call for a crucial meeting once it gets the certified true copy of the verdict

Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is yet to receive the certified true copy of the court's judgment which sacked Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and his deputy, Eric Igwe, on Tuesday, March 8.

This was made known on Tuesday by Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman of the information and voter education committee, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, Premium Times gathered.

The court said when it gets the document, its leadership will convene a meeting (Photo: Daniel Eriwo)

Source: Facebook

Okoye revealed that once the commission gets the said court document, it will convene a meeting on what next to do, The Cable also said.

He said;

“The commission has not been served with a copy of the said judgement.judgment

“The commission will meet and take a decision when it is served with a Certified True Copy of the judgment.”

PDP considers replacement for sacked Ebonyi state governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathered that barring any last-minute changes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was putting finishing touches to submitting the name of a possible replacement for the sacked Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state.

According to multiple sources at the national secretariat of the PDP, it was confirmed that “the party was consulting on who to push forward as his replacement as declared by the court with immediate effect.

Confirming the development, the source said:

“Barr. Silas Joseph Onu, a legal practitioner, an entrepreneur turned politician is prominent amongst the name under consideration.

“Onu who is the president, Young Entrepreneurs Award, and former publicity secretary of the PDP, contested the state party chairmanship seat in the last state congress.

“Onu, an activist who is one of the most vocal voices against the recently sacked governor since he exited the PDP for the ruling opposition party and one of the main pillars of the party in the state."

