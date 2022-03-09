Governor Dave Umahi has come under fire over his comments targeted at a judge after a judgment sacking him from office

A member of the House of Representatives from Kogi state, Teejay Yusuf, described the governor's comments as indecent verbal vituperations

The Nigerian Bar Association had earlier condemned the governor's comments and asked him to apologise to the judge

National Assembly - A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Teejay Yusuf has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should feel ashamed with the comments of Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi.

Umahi had used unprintable words while ridiculing the judiciary over the Federal High Court ruling that he and his deputy, Dr. Eric Igwe should quit office, over their defection.

Governor Umahi continues to face heavy backlash over his outburst targeted at a judge. Photo credit: @EbonyiGov

Hon Yusuf said in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 9:

“When Umahi was decamping, we were not playing politics when we genuinely warned APC that they were inheriting PDP’s biggest problem in that part of the federation; now, the party’s claim about respect for democratic standards and the rule of law is being put to question by the ex-governor.”

Yusuf who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi state urged Umahi and his deputy to immediately vacate Ebonyi Government House.

He also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to them.

Hon Yusuf also emphasized the need for restraint, civility and tact in the governor's comments concerning the judiciary.

He added:

“Acts of impunity and reckless statements from highly-placed beneficiaries of democracy sometimes inspire further similar reactions from the populace, thereby threatening Nigeria’s democracy.

“It is highly regrettable and unfortunate that he resorted to illogical reasoning, and indecent verbal vituperations to rubbish the judicial arm of government.

“Why would a former chief executive of a state with his wealth of experience, exposure and academic records demonstrate gross impunity and executive rascality by making such indecorous and intemperate comment against the judiciary and democratic processes?

"Without any reservation, the APC should feel ashamed that it parades elements with anti-democratic credentials among its top ranks and it is hypocrisy of the highest order for the party to make any false claim about progressive ideals."

“Without any reservation, the APC should feel ashamed that it parades elements with anti-democratic credentials among its top ranks and it is hypocrisy of the highest order for the party to make any false claim about progressive ideals.”

Court sacks Umahi, deputy over defection from PDP to APC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Governor Umahi of Ebonyi and his deputy over their defection to the APC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Tuesday, March 8, held that their defection was unconstitutional because the PDP won the election on March 2019 and not its candidate.

Having defected to the APC, Governor Umahi and his deputy cannot transfer the mandate of the PDP to the APC, the court held.

Umahi breaks silence, says judge lacks the power to remove him

Reacting to the judgement, Governor Umahi said Justice Inyang Ekwo lacks the power to remove him from office.

The embattled governor also stated that the judge has put the Nigerian judiciary on trial.

It is, however, not clear what steps the governor will take next to get the courts to reinstate him.

