The APC has held several meetings to further strategize on staging the national convention slated for Saturday, March, 26

Buni will also be looking to pursue his second-term ambition as governor of Yobe state following his ouster as the caretaker chairman of the ruling party

Similarly, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe suffered the same fate as Buni as he was stripped of his position as the party's secretary

Following the recent dilemma rocking the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), answers have begun to emerge gradually.

The Nation reports that the ouster of the embattled former caretaker chairman of the ruling party, Mai Mala Buni was based on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buni is expected to arrive Nigeria from his Dubai trip to tender his official resignation in his bid to secure a second term as governor in Yobe state. Credit: Femi Adesina

Legit.ng gathered that Buni's ouster from the leadership seat of the ruling party was said to have resulted from the Yobe state governor's deliberate attempt to delay the party's national convention.

However, the newly assigned acting chairman, Governor Sani Bello of Niger state has seemingly commenced his duties as he was reported to have inaugurated the zonal party chairpersons and held meetings on the preparation of the party convention.

Bello, whose role has been described as interim, has also summoned the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting slated for next week.

Buni, on the other hand, is expected to arrive from his Dubai trip on Wednesday, March 9. He is also expected to tender his resignation alongside the secretary of the Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

It was gathered that Buni's resignation would be coming swiftly because of his second-term ambition as governor of Yobe state, while Akpanudoedehe will also be seeking to challenge the governorship seat in Akwa Ibom.

Governor Sani Bello Speaks On Replacing Buni

Prequel to the ouster of Buni, current acting-chairman, Sani Bello revealed his stance over the recent crisis in the party.

He stated that his emergence as acting-chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) was due to Buni's absence in the country.

Bello claimed that his absence was what prompted the change in leadership.

APC Convention: You've No Power to Call for NEC Meeting, Nabena Warns Niger State Governor

However, some of the party juggernauts do not consent to the leadership of Sani Bello as sceptical issues were raised about his emergence.

Deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena was one of those who kicked against Bello's call for a National Executive Committee meeting.

Nabena alleged that the plot by the Niger state governor to destabilize the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been on for a while because of his vice-presidential ambition in 2023, hence his plan to convey a NEC meeting.

