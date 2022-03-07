The Nigerian Women Coalition for Good Governance has endorsed Ambassador Funmi Ayinkeas the next president of Nigeria

The group said there is a need for a paradigm shift in governance in the country and Ambassador Ayinke is that credible choice come 2023

Ambassador Ayinke was also described as an individual well-positioned to lead the country to greater heights

FCT, Abuja - A group, Nigerian Women Coalition for Good Governance, has vowed to mobilise about 50 million votes for Ambassador Funmi Ayinke in the 2023 general elections.

The women made this known during a street procession to declare their support for Ayinke in Abuja on Monday, March 7.

Etuk Patricia who led the women said the female folk are significant stakeholders in the development project of any society and there is a need to get them involved in the development of the economy.

Patricia addressing the press during the street procession in Abuja in support of Ambassador Funmi Ayinke. Photo credit: NWCGG

Source: Facebook

She said globally the issues of women marginalization and low participation in political leadership and decision-making have attracted much attention from stakeholders.

She continued:

“We wish to highlight the undeniable fact that in the annals of the country, women have not had the privilege of leading this country despite their numerous contributions to the sustenance of democracy.

“This is not to say women in the country are not qualified to lead the country, but rather the enabling environment has not been created as the history of Nigeria is replete with heroic exploits of women that are pacesetters, energetic, industrious and policy experts in governance and development.”

She said the Nigerian Women Coalition for Good Governance has looked wide and far in consultation and concluded that Ayinke's penchant for the country's development has been noteworthy.

Her words:

“Her antecedent speaks volumes of a woman who is industrious, energetic, and with the requisite experience and qualifications to turn around the fortunes of the country if allowed to lead this country in 2023.

“Our endorsement of Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is hinged on the undeniable fact that she has proven herself the amazon of our time through her numerous exploits in her career and philanthropic activities.”

Nigeria won’t get better unless gender equality is seen as a solution, says Ndi Kato

Meanwhile, political analyst, Ndi Kato has said Nigeria won't get better unless gender equality is at the front-burner of political discourse.

Kato, the Executive Director of Dinidari Foundation, said women must be given the chance to participate in governance.

The human rights activist who is also a former aspirant for Kaduna state House of Assembly was reacting to the recent rejection of the gender quality bill by the National Assembly.

How the National Assembly rejected the proposed gender bill

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the National Assembly rejected a constitutional bill seeking to create special seats for women in the federal legislative arm of government.

The bill failed after both chambers of the National Assembly voted against it on Tuesday, March 1.

It is titled ‘Bill For an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters.’

