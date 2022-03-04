The Independent National Electoral Commission wants to ensure the 2023 general elections is a successful one

In so doing, the nation's electoral umpire has made it known that the new voting system will aid a credible, free and fair poll

INEC urged the media and Nigerians to ensure the dirty works of corrupt politicians be exposed while noting that the BVAs would eradicate election malpractice

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says with the electronic transmission of results and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System for accreditation will make it impossible to alter results at collation centres in the next general election.

The commission also disclosed that desperate politicians now focus on perpetrating violence at polling units to scuttle the process of voting, The Punch reports.

The INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, made this disclosure at a town hall meeting organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Abuja on Thursday, March 3.

Yakubu, who was represented by the INEC National Commissioner for Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Festus Okoye, called on the media and Nigerians to ensure that the plans of unscrupulous politicians are exposed.

The BVAs technology

The INEC chairman noted the BVAS technology, which witnessed some hitches in the FCT council poll and the Anambra State governorship election, performed optimally in the six by-elections that took place in Imo, Plateau, Cross River and Ondo States recently.

He said this indicated that the commission had improved election technology and this would go a long way in forestalling electoral malpractice.

Yakubu further stated that with the introduction of BVAS, the era of politicians stockpiling Permanent Voters Cards in order to use them on election day was over.

He said:

“The BVAS no longer allows identity theft. It no longer allows those who have warehoused PVCs to use them on election day. Violence has now returned to our polling units and has left the collation centres.”

Source: Legit.ng