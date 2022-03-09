To make the conduct of the 2023 general elections smooth, fair, and credible, a lot of Nigerians are calling in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create more polling units across the country.

This call, if heeded by INEC, no doubt, to a considerable extent will address the issue of voter apathy and as the electoral process will be brought much closer to the people.

At the moment some states are far ahead of others in terms of polling units numbers in local government areas.

For now, INECa has five states with the highest number of polling units



A recent research has revealed that there are five states with the highest number of new polling units in Nigeria.

Below is the list of the five states and the number of polling units they have:

Lagos: 4,861 Kano: 3,148 Kaduna: 2,910 Rivers: 2,424 Plateau: 2,358

2023: INEC’s closure of party registration may affect ‘third force’

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the move by some politicians to launch new political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections appears to have ended as INEC had suspended the registration of new parties until after the polls.

New Third Force can’t participate in 2023 election

A top official of INEC said the commission did not deliberately shut the registration window against the third force, but only acted as prescribed by the law.

The source said:

“A new party cannot join as you know that the new law speaks in respect to that.”

In a related development, the Senate has urged INEC to allow duly registered and eligible prison-electorates to exercise their franchise during all general elections in Nigeria.

This was even as it called on the electoral body to determine the status of the inmates that are constitutionally and legally qualified to be registered as eligible voters and should vote at elections.

The red chamber in a statement seen by Legit.ng, also urged the commission and relevant agencies to carry out voter enlightenment in all prisons in Nigeria, to educate the inmates of their rights and necessity to exercise their franchise in general elections.

Before this, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the north-central region have been advised to reject the national chairmanship position purportedly reserved for the geopolitical zone.

