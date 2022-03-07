Only leaders like Buhari can tackle Nigeria’s security challenges – Osinbajo

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari departs Nigeria for London and handed the helms of affairs to the VP, Yemi Osinbajo

The VP in a courtesy visit to Delta state disclosed that only President Buhari's kind can tackle insecurity in Nigeria

Osinbajo noted also that the collaboration of government and traditional rulers in the country would further aid the fight against terrorism in Nigeria

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that to effectively tackle Nigeria’s security challenges, the country would need leaders in the mould of his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The vice president made this statement on Saturday, March 5, in Delta state, where he paid courtesy calls to the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso; and the Olu of Warri, HRM Ògíamẹ̀ Atúwàtse III, The Punch reports.

He also argued that only a few administrations faced the plethora of security challenges currently bedevilling the country before Buhari took over in 2015.

The VP Osinbajo at the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Dr. Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso; and the Olu of Warri, HRM Ògíamẹ̀ Atúwàtse III. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Joint efforts

While emphasizing the Buhari regime’s three-pronged focus on improving the economy, security and the fight against corruption, Osinbajo noted that the administration was battling enormous security challenges.

He said:

“Frankly, when you look at the sheer number and range of those security challenges, it is evident that it is necessary to have a leader such as President Buhari to be able to even take on those challenges.”

Collaboration

Osinbajo, however, stressed the importance of collaboration between traditional rulers across the country and government at all levels.

Tinubu: FG capable of crushing Boko Haram, armed bandits

Meanwhile, former Lagos state governor and frontline presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, January 13, expressed confidence that the federal government will crush Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits in northern Nigeria.

Tinubu made the statement while on a visit to commiserate with Governor Bello Matawalle over the recent carnage by bandits in Zamfara state.

He was quoted as saying:

“We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ability to restore law and order and bring back our country to stability and tracks of development.”

Insecurity: Nigerian military using internationally approved practices

In another report, an American journalist, Daniel Furnad carefully analysed the security situation in Nigeria under the administration of President Buhari.

Furnad who is also a conflict resolution expert said that the Nigerian military under the present administration is tackling terrorism within the best international standard and rules of engagement.

The journalist said this while speaking via Skype at a conference for non-governmental organisations, conflict managers, journalists, and civil society organisations.

Legit.ng notes that Furnad's assessment comes at a time Nigeria is facing several security challenges apart from terrorism. These include banditry, kidnapping, among others.

