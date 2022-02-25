Senator Ademola Adeleke is hopeful about clinching the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun state

According to Adeleke, the March 6 exercise will be a walkover as he is already thinking of how to lead the party to victory at the gubernatorial election

The governorship aspirant in a recent interview revealed that he is too tough for the people to break

Ahead of the Osun state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries slated for March 6, Senator Ademola Adeleke has expressed optimism that the exercise will be a walkover.

The frontline aspirant is already thinking beyond the primaries and on how to lead the party to victory at the gubernatorial election scheduled for July 16.

Senator Adeleke has expressed confidence in winning PDP's governorship ticket in Osun state. Photo credit: PDP Governors In Action

Source: Facebook

Adeleke who is one of the six candidates vying for his party’s ticket told The Sun that his focus is on the real battle between himself and Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

He said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I am fully prepared. I’m a focused person. We have been on this for a very long time, getting my delegates ready. Aside those who are spoiling my name, saying all kinds of stuff, what a lot of people don’t know is that tough times don’t last, tough people do.

“I am too tough for the people to break. I can assure you that it is going to be a beautiful season for PDP. We are going to take PDP to the Promised Land.”

Speaking further Adeleke said his achievements as a senator made people trust him, believing he would do more as governor.

According to him, when he was a senator, all the promises made to the people in his constituency were fulfilled.

Osun 2022: Adeleke’s loyalists tackle Oyinlola

Legit.ng previously reported that the former governor of Osun state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has been accused of allegedly working against the governorship ambition of Adeleke.

People suspected to be supporters of the gubernatorial aspirant made the allegation on Sunday, February 20.

It was gathered that loyalists of Adeleke were spotted in a video shouting at the former governor that the former lawmaker remains their preferred candidate for the governorship poll and to steer clear of the state PDP primary.

Source: Legit.ng