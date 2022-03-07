Global site navigation

Politics

BREAKING: APC Zoning Committee Submits Report to Niger Governor

by  Nurudeen Lawal
  • Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the report of the zoning committee set up by the ruling APC is now available
  • The chairman of the committee, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state, presented the report on Monday, March 7
  • A media aide to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, Gboyega Akosile, shared a video of Governor Abdulrazaq as he presented the report at the party's national secretariat

FCT, Abuja - The zoning committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has submitted its report to the governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Gboyega Akosile, the chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state.

Ag. chairman of APC CECPC, Abubakar Sani Bello, receives the report of the party’s zoning committee Governor Abdulrazaq. Photo credit: @GovNiger
Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state who is the chairman of the committee submitted the report on Monday, March 7, during a meeting of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the APC.

The meeting was presided over by Governor Bello at the National Secretariat of the party, in Abuja.

Akosile tweeted:

“Breaking: Kwara State Governor @RealAARahman has submitted the report of the @OfficialAPCNg Zoning Committee in line with the deadline set by the party ahead of its National Convention. The report was received on behalf of the party by Gov. Abubakar Sanni Bello."

Other members of the committee include the governors of Lagos, Gombe, Imo, Kogi, Ogun and Borno states.

Why I replaced Buni, Governor Sani Bello opens up

Meanwhile, the governor of Niger state, Sani Bello, has made a strong revelation as to why he replaced Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni as the caretaker chairman of the APC.

Bello while at the party’s secretariat on Monday, March 7 said his emergence as chairman of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is due to Buni’s absence.

Legit.ng gathered that the Yobe state governor according to Sani Bello traveled, which in turn prompted the change in leadership in the party.

Crisis rocks APC as group declares Buni's removal illegal

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the ruling APC has taken a different turn following the removal of Governor Buni as the chairman of the party's CECPC.

In a recent move, a group within the party, APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum (APC-YDSF) described Buni's removal as illegal.

Speaking at an emergency press briefing that took place on Monday, March 7, in Abuja, the national secretary of the group, Tobias Ogbeh, said that the Yobe state governor remains the legitimate and substantial chairman of the CECPC.

Source: Legit.ng

