Nigeria's minister of petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva has been asked to resign due to ongoing fuel scarcity in the country

Also asked to resign by several groups in the country is the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari

The groups which called for the resignation of the duo include ex-agitators in the oil-rich Niger Delta region

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of some youth and Niger Delta groups on Tuesday, March 8 demanded for the immediate resignation of the minister of petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva over the damages and hardship inflicted upon Nigerians due to the importation of contaminated fuel.

The groups comprising the Movement of the Survival of Ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta, Ex Agitators for Good Governance, and Coalition of Civil Society Groups also called for the resignation of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari on the issue.

The coalition called for immediate resignation and sanctions of Timipre Sylva and Mele Kyari. Photo credit: Niger Delta/Youth Coalition

The national coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido, who addressed a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja argued that the economic loss and damage caused by the duo's actions are too grievous to be overlooked.

The groups stated that it was unfortunate that Nigerians have been subjected to hardship for fuel under torturous conditions as long queues have persisted, and the products have been purchased at an unnecessarily exorbitant price.

The groups also pledged to mobilise over 10,000 car owners from the Niger Delta region whose cars got damaged due to the bad product, to embark on a mass compensation collection at all NNPC outlets and facilities close to them within the Niger Delta as well as in Abuja and Lagos.

Abido said:

“As patriots, we have reviewed the situation and have discovered that certain persons occupying positions of trust and authority in the PMS distribution ecosystem have failed in their responsibilities and duties to Nigerians.

“We cannot sit, and continue to watch as Nigerians suffer from the incompetence and ineptitude of certain individuals occupying government offices, who have aided this deliberate act of sabotage.

“Our meticulous findings have revealed that this unfortunate event portends the ability to cast aspersion on the credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari, who since assumption of office has made tremendous efforts to make persistent fuel scarcities a thing of the past in our nation.

“We add our voice to the calls made by several well-meaning Nigerians, and solicit the federal government, to as a matter of necessity take steps to ensure that owners of vehicles damaged as a result of the contaminated fuel are adequately compensated to quell their sufferings.

“This should be done in addition to holding those at the helm of affairs responsible, and severely sanctioned for abuse of office, conflict of interest and economic sabotage.

“This issue has exposed a lot of inadequacies in the petroleum supply chain and everything must be done to ensure that the sector is sanitized.”

NNPC gives crucial update on fuel scarcity

Recall that NNPC had in a recent statement assured Nigerians that the current phase of scarcity would soon be over as it will be lifting about a billion litres of fuel and distributing nationwide.

It also promised that 2.3 billion litres of fuel would be imported into Nigeria before the end of February in order to tackle permanently the current shortage of the product.

The Group Executive Director, Downstream, Mr. Adetunji Adeyemi, confirmed the progress made by the corporation towards ending the current scarcity.

Fuel scarcity: NYCN constitutes task force nationwide

On its part, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has set up a task force to address fuel scarcity.

The NYCN also urged Nigerians to desist from panic buying, stressing that the NNPC had confirmed that it was expecting the supply of at least 2.3 billion litres of the product.

The youth group also urged the Nigerian youths not to take advantage of the situation for nefarious activities

