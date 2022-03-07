The zonal chairmen are expected to meet later today in Abuja in what will most likely be a decider on whether the zonal congresses will continue as planned.

It was gathered that there is no circular to confirm if the zonal congresses will continue on Saturday, March 12 as earlier agreed by the party leadership.

It is understood that the sale of forms for aspirants has not yet commenced as confirmed by the Benue state APC.

FCT, Abuja - There are indications that the possibility of any zonal congress to be staged in the All Progressives Congress (APC) hangs on the decision of a meeting by zonal chairmen holding later today, Monday, March 7, in Abuja.

Punch reports that the zonal congresses slated for Saturday, March 26, is unlikely to hold as preparations in various states still seem vague at the moment.

Legit.ng gathered that some of the APC-led states are yet to be prompted on the modalities of the scheduled zonal congress slated for Saturday, March 12.

Confirming this report, the APC in Benue state disclosed that the sale of forms for aspirants has not yet commenced.

James Orgunga, the organizing secretary of the APC in Benue hinted that the party is likely to adopt the zoning method in deciding key positions which will, in turn, solidify candidates at the party's national convention.

Elsewhere in Enugu, it was gathered that there is no clear statement on whether the congress will see the light of day as the wait on scheduling continues.

The secretary, APC Enugu, Charles Akor said:

“I haven’t received any circular on the zonal congress of the party for the southeast zone. Maybe, the circular will come a few days to the zonal congress but we don’t even know which day the congress will actually hold."

In Kwara state, sources disclosed that following the emergence of Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as the APC zoning committee leader, it is likely that a report will be tabled before the national caretaker committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni on Monday, March 7.

Another source said:

“The zoning of the party posts in the zones will depend on the recommendation of the zoning committee headed by Governor Abdulrazaq and not until the report is submitted that we will know which zone will have this post or the other. As of now, there is no picture of the post which any state in the zone will hold."

Similarly, in states like Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Kano, Adamawa, Osun, Plateau uncertainties continue to trail the possibilities of the scheduled zonal congresses slated for Saturday, March 12.

APC releases activities for national convention

It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier announced the timetable and schedule of activities for the national convention of the party.

The announcement was made in Abuja by the party's Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

While speculations continue to emerge on the party adopting the zoning method, the party spokesperson revealed that such a resolution had not been reached by the party.

North-central moves against Tinubu's candidate, endorses Buhari's long term ally

Legit.ng reported earlier in the week that stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North Central zone endorsed the candidature of Mallam Saliu Mustapha, as the next national chairman.

Mustapha who is mostly referred to as a long-term ally of President Muhammadu Buhari hails from Kwara state.

He was the former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), a party where President Muhammadu Buhari was a flagbearer at the time.

