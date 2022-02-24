The ruling All Progressives Congress has been mocked over the controversies surrounding the national convention

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has mocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its postponed national convention.

Wike said a party that cannot organise its convention should be viewed as lacking the ability to rule the country.

Source: Facebook

The governor spoke at the special grand reception organised to celebrate the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, by Imo State PDP Chapter at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Owerri, yesterday, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike said such inability as shown by the APC was another proof for Nigerians to rely in denying the APC any place of governance both at the federal level and in any state of the federation in 2023.

He said: “Nigerians are angry because the party (APC) at the national level is a failure. It’s a failure to the point that it is ruling Nigeria with tension. Ordinarily to sign the Electoral Act, they keep on postponing it everyday and Nigerians are tired.

“A party that cannot hold a national convention is it a party that can rule Nigeria? Ordinary convention, a party in power cannot hold one. Look at how we did our own. That is to tell you that PDP is the party that should rule Nigeria. This is the party that will rule Imo State too.”

Wike enjoined members of the PDP in Imo State not to succumb to any form of intimidation against them by any party, adding that days of such intimidation are gone.He emphasised that one of the reasons for attending the reception was to tell them of the need for PDP to strategise and reclaim the governorship of Imo State because the sitting governor has failed already.

Source: Legit.ng