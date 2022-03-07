At the moment, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not released its timetable for governorship and presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 polls

The opposition on Sunday, March 6, denied a viral claim that its national organising secretary, Umar M. Bature, has released and signed a timetable for this purpose

The PDP said the false and fake report was made and propagated by its detractors who wish to mislead Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as fake and misleading a report that it has released a timetable for governorship and presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a Facebook post released by Debo Ologunagba, its national publicity secretary, the PDP stated in clear terms that it neither released any such timetable nor did its national organising secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, sign any such document.

The opposition said the viral reports came from its detractors (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

The opposition party noted that the viral news is the handiwork of mischief makers who only seek to engender confusion and distract its ranks at such a crucial time.

Speaking to Nigerians, the PDP said at the appropriate time, it will make its decisions associated with the coming general polls public.

The statement read in part:

"The PDP states in clear terms that it is has NOT released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year and no such document was signed and released by the National Organizing Secretary.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a Party of Due Process and will release a Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the Party at appropriate levels.

"Clearly, the said Timetable and Schedule of Activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seek to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our Party at this critical point in time.

"The PDP, therefore, calls on all members of our Party and the general public to discountenance the said Timetable and Schedule of Activities as it did not emanate from the PDP."

2023: PDP releases timetable for guber, presidential primaries? Opposition opens up

Earlier, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP approved the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s primary ahead of the June 18 2022 Ekiti governorship election. This was revealed in a statement issued by Hon. Bature.

The statement read partly:

“Under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8 has been shifted to Saturday, January 15."

