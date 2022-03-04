Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP has reacted to the lingering scarcity of fuel in states across the country

According to the PDP, fuel shortage and importation of adulterated petrol is an indication that the Buhari APC-led administration has failed

The party urged Nigerians to brace up and support one another in the face of abandonment by the APC government

For its failure to arrest the lingering fuel scarcity, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), listed several indicators as showing that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has failed its constitutional duty to guarantee the security and welfare of the people.

The PDP, made this known in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on on Thursday, March 3.

According to the PDP, the country is in a chaotic situation that pointed to the fact the Buhari government had come to the end of the road in governance and had nothing else to offer Nigerians, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

PDP says Buhari's government has failed in the discharge of its responsibility to the people. Photo credit: Premium Times

Source: Facebook

The dire situation

Such a situation, the party noted, further confirmed that the Buhari administration is now on autopilot, with its central command structure in disarray, Daily Independent added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The party also chided Buhari for showing a lack of commitment to the welfare of Nigerians by travelling when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on strike.

MRS, Duke Oil, others in trouble as Reps wade into fuel scarcity, contamination

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has waded into the current fuel scarcity in the country and promised a punitive measure against erring firms.

The lower chamber guaranteed Nigerians that it would sanction the oil firms responsible for the importation of the debased petrol into the country.

This comes as the scarcity of petrol is spiraling out of control in major cities in Nigeria including Lagos and Abuja with a litre of petrol selling as high as N700 in some parts and N400 in others.

Fuel scarcity: Abuja shut down as NNPC fails to meet supplies of 1billion litres

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited disclosed earlier that it would deliver over 1.7 billion litres of PMS on marine and on land.

It also said that it had no plans to adjust the current price of PMS in the market but despite this promise, Abuja residents are now sleeping at filling stations.

At an AYM Shafa filling station in Abuja, a car owner, Mr Stephen Okechukwu told Legit.ng that he joined the queue as early as 3am and that despite coming out so early, he was welcomed with a long queue.

Source: Legit.ng