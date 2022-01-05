All is now set for the PDP schedule of activities in Ekiti ahead of the state's June 18 governorship election

The party has now adjusted its timetable ahead of the election and informed all stakeholders of the new changes

There are high hopes among party faithful that the PDP will win the state due to the intimidating profile of its aspirants

FCT, Abuja - The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s primary ahead of the June 18 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the party's national organising secretary, Hon. Umar Bature.

The Ayu-led PDP had earlier vowed to recover Ekiti state from the ruling APC. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Facebook

The statement read:

“Under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8 has been shifted to Saturday, January 15.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Consequently, the local government congress to elect one (1) national delegate per local government as well as person living with disability, earlier scheduled for January 15 has been shifted to Saturday, January 22.

“The state congress to elect the governorship candidate (candidate nomination) earlier scheduled for Friday, January 28 is now slated to hold on Wednesday, January 26.

“All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders, and members of our party in Ekiti state are by this guided accordingly.”

Ekiti guber: Primate Ayodele urges PDP to pick Segun Oni as its candidate

Meanwhile, the leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has predicted that the only way the PDP can be victorious and dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti is by choosing Segun Oni as its candidate for the election.

The clergyman stated that the PDP would give an “easy victory” to the APC if it fails to pick Oni as its governorship candidate.

Primate Ayodele explained that there is no other anointed candidate in Ekiti PDP apart from Oni.

How Segun Oni obtained PDP nomination form

Engr Oni threw his hat in the ring to contest the poll in September 2021.

The former Ekiti state governor obtained his expression of interest and nomination forms to contest on the platform of the PDP which sent shivers down the spine of his opponents.

His campaign director picked up the forms at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng