Aliko Dangote, his uncle, Aminu Dantata, and Abdulsamad Rabi’u have been appointed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano as members of the state's Zakkat and Hubsi Commission.

This was made public on Wednesday, March 2, in a statement by the commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, Daily Nigerian reports.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, March 3

Other members include representatives of the five Emirate Councils in the state, representatives of the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Religious Affairs, as well as Kurmi, Rimi, Kwari, and Singer markets, respectively.

The rest are Dr AbdulMutallab Ahmed as Commissioner I and Dr Lawi Sheikh Atiq as Commissioner II of the Commission.

In his statement, Garba also announced that the council has approved the establishment of the committee for screening of international Islamic bodies.

Dangote leads Africa for 11th year in a row, as only 3 Nigerians make Forbes 2022 billionaires exclusive list

Meanwhile, Forbes had released its annual exclusive billionaires ranking with only three Nigerians, Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdul Samad Rabiu.

In a web post published on Monday announcing its 2022 list of Africa’s richest people the name from Nigeria missing was Folorunsho Alakija.

The report noted that Dangote, President of Dangote Group retained his spot as the World’s richest black person with a fortune of USD13.9 billion. While Folorunsho Alakija was no longer near the highly coveted list.

Part of the report read:

“For the 11th year in a row, Alike Dangote of Nigeria is the continent’s richest person, worth an estimated $13.9 billion, up from $12.1 billion last year following a 30% increase in the stock price of Dangote Cement, his most valuable asset.

“A surge in housing developments in Nigeria and growth in government infrastructure spending drove higher demand in the first nine months of 2021, analysts found.”

