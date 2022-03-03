Years after his removal as CBN governor and Kano, Lamido Sanusi has finally opened up on what led to the sack

Sanusi said he was removed as CBN governor by ex-President Jonathan and as Kano emir by Governor Ganduje for speaking truth to power

The former monarch, however, said that won't stop him from doing what he sees as the right thing as he advises civil servants in Nigeria to work for the country's progress

FCT, Abuja - The 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, says his unrepentant attitude of speaking truth to power cost him his positions as Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and Emir of Kano.

The Guardian reported that Sanusi said this on Wednesday, March 2, at the closing ceremony of the AIG Public Leadership Programme Class of 2021 in Abuja.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, former emir of Kano and ex-CBN governor, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, US in 2019. Photo credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The former emir said he regretted that instead of the civil servants sticking to ethics and performing their duties creditably for the benefit of the masses, “over 80 per cent of them have lost their conscience” for personal gains.

He said:

“A public servant is a servant to Nigeria, not to any head of state, governor or minister, this is what is missing now in the country; hence the judiciary, health, agriculture, education, transport and power sectors are not working.

“I advise you to go and resign, if you are a civil servant and fail to stand and care for the people you’re supposed to plan for, by executing favourable government projects. Remember, your failure would surely affect your children tomorrow.”

My sack didn't stop me from speaking the truth - Sanusi

Sanusi noted that he has always stood to speak the truth to power, hence he was removed as CBN governor and Emir of Kano.

He, however, said that did not stop him from doing what he sees as the right thing.

The former CBN governor lamented that civil servants are now stealing millions and billions of naira meant to build roads, provide power, water, education, food and transportation, to the detriment of the majority of Nigerians.

"All of these have given birth to Boko Haram, killer herdsmen, bandits and numerous arms struggles, especially among the youths, which resulted in the worst threats to human lives all over Nigeria," Sanusi said.

2023: Sanusi speaks on eyeing presidency seat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sanusi denied eyeing presidency seat in 2023, saying he’s contented being spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah.

He said this in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, while reaction to a question at a reception marking the 80th birthday of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi.

The former governor of the CBN noted that he had served in various capacities both in past and present “and I will forever be grateful to Allah.”

Source: Legit.ng