Blessing Agbomhere has declared his interest to contest for the position of zonal secretary of the ruling APC

The APC chieftain from Edo state was initially contesting for the role of the national youth leader of the party

He, however, stated that his decision was due to zoning formula adopted by the party's leaders in the south-south region

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Edo state, Blessing Agbomhere, has declared for the position of zonal secretary of the ruling party.

Agbomhere said his decision to join the race for the zonal position came as a result zonal arrangement of the APC.

The Buni-led APC caretaker committee had announced that the party's national convention will be held on Saturday, March 26. Photo credit: Yobe state government

Source: Facebook

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, March 3, the APC chieftain said he made the decision because of his unwavering desire to contribute his quota in helping the ruling party and to realise its manifesto for the benefits of all members and all Nigerians in general.

He added:

“Prior to this time, we had made known our intentions to serve our great party in the capacity of its National Youth Leader, and our aspiration received nationwide acceptability and support, given my blueprints and all I desired to achieve.

“Following, however, the recently reached decision by the leadership of our great party, I wish to communicate to you my decision to run for the south-south zonal secretary of our party.

“My decision is premised on the primacy of our great party's decision and my unwavering desire to still contribute my quota in helping our party realize its manifesto for the benefits of all members and all Nigerians in general.

“I am patriotic, competent, and capable. I will put in my best to ensure the south-south zone of our party enjoys the desired and accruable democratic dividends through various mapped-out programs and projects while articulating our party policies in the Zone, for our progress and victory.”

While urging APC members not to stop believing in the party, Agbomhere said his aim is to ensure the growth, development, and progress of the south-south APC.

He added:

“I will abide by the tenets of true leadership and nation-building while ensuring the prioritization of the welfare and well-being of all south-south party men and women.”

Source: Legit.ng