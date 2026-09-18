The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the death of politician Ikechukwu Oloto, popularly known as "Okanga Mo," in Nsukka

Oloto, about 53, was found with deep, suspected machete cuts to his head and stomach inside his residence at Odenigbo

Police spokesperson SP Daniel Ndukwe said a manhunt has been launched for the suspect or suspects behind the attack

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Enugu, Enugu State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Ikechukwu Oloto, a prominent politician from Nsukka Local Government Area popularly known as “Okanga Mo.”

The politician was reportedly found badly injured inside his home on Thursday evening, September 17, 2026.

Gunmen kills APC's Ikechukwu Oloto in Nsukka, Enugu State, ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Per The Punch, Daniel Ndukwe, the police spokesperson, confirmed the death on Friday evening, September 18, in response to inquiries, saying officers were alerted at around 5:45 p.m. on September 17, 2026, that a man had been found in a pool of blood at a residence in Odenigbo, Nsukka.

PM News also noted the tragic occurence.

Ndukwe said:

"Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder of Ikechukwu Oloto, male, about 53 years old, in Nsukka.

"The police received a report on September 17, 2026, at about 5:45 p.m., that he had been found in a pool of blood in his residence. Operatives promptly responded and found him with deep suspected machete cuts to his head and stomach."

Ikechukwu Oloto confirmed dead

Furthermore, Ndukwe stated that operatives who arrived at the scene rushed Oloto to a nearby hospital, where an attending doctor pronounced him dead. His remains were subsequently moved to a mortuary for preservation and an autopsy, the spokesperson added.

A manhunt has been launched for the person or persons responsible for the attack, though no arrests have been announced.

Multiple sources familiar with the incident said Oloto was killed during the assault. The exact sequence of events and the motive behind the attack remain unclear. Unverified claims circulating on social media suggested a knife was also used, though Ndukwe's official account referred specifically to suspected machete wounds.

Oloto's death: Investigation continues

The police have not named any suspect or indicated whether the killing was linked to Oloto's political activities. Ndukwe said investigators are working to piece together the full circumstances surrounding his death.

Oloto was a known figure in Nsukka political circles, and his killing has drawn attention to the persistent threat of violence against politicians in Nigeria.

See Ikechukwu Oloto's photo below via the X post:

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