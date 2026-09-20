Victor Osimhen was ruled out of Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifying matches after Galatasaray confirmed he was not fit to travel

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle turned to Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who has been absent from the squad for nearly two years

Nigeria open their Group L qualifying campaign against Madagascar in Uyo on September 23, 2026, before facing Guinea-Bissau in Morocco

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has called up Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi to fill the void left by Victor Osimhen, who was ruled out of Nigeria's opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches due to a thigh injury.

Osimhen's name appeared on Chelle's squad list when it was announced on Thursday, despite a thigh complaint that was expected to keep him sidelined for around three weeks.

Coventry City striker Taiwo Awoniyi would replace Victor Osimhen in the Super Eagles squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

However, the Super Eagles media team confirmed on Saturday night via X that Galatasaray had not cleared the striker for international duty.

A day later, on Sunday, September 20, 2026, the team officially announced Awoniyi as his replacement.

Awoniyi returns after two-year absence

The call-up marks a significant return for Awoniyi, who last featured in a Nigeria squad in October 2024, when the Super Eagles beat Libya 1-0 in a 2025 AFCON qualifier, per Tansfermarkt.

His extended absence was driven by persistent injury problems, a dip in form, and limited playing time at his former club, Nottingham Forest.

Since joining Coventry City, Awoniyi has regained fitness and featured regularly for the Premier League club, though his form has been mixed.

He is yet to score in four Premier League appearances this season and was sent off against Brighton last week. Despite having chances in front of goal, he has struggled to convert them.

As a centre-forward, Awoniyi brings physical strength, good ball retention, and sharp movement inside the penalty area.

These qualities make him a functional option for Chelle, particularly against lower-ranked opposition. However, he does not carry the same aerial threat or instinctive finishing ability that Osimhen consistently provides at the top level.

Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifying schedule

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed that the Super Eagles will kick off their Group L qualifying campaign at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, where they face Madagascar on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The three-time African champions will then travel to Morocco to take on Guinea-Bissau in their second qualifier on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Nigeria are drawn in Group L alongside Madagascar, Tanzania, and Guinea-Bissau.

The two fixtures represent the opening matchdays of the qualifiers for the tournament, which Senegal, Kenya, and Uganda are jointly hosting in 2027.

Chelle makes Osimhen decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Osimhen’s invitation to join Nigeria for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers as the Galatasaray striker’s groin injury has raised fresh questions about whether he will face Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Osimhen was forced off during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over Istanbul Başakşehir after suffering a moderate to advanced strain with bleeding.

Source: Legit.ng