A case has been made for Bayelsa, Delta, Akwa Ibom to produce senior party officials of the APC in its next convention

A prominent group in the south-south region noted that the three states have not produced key positions for the party in the past

The group also called on south-south APC chieftains to close ranks and speak with one voice ahead of the convention

FCT, Abuja - A group under the aegis of South-South Emerging Leaders' Forum (SELF) has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider equity and justice in the zoning of the National Working Committee (NWC) positions of the party meant for the south-south region.

The group said Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa-Ibom states should be given utmost priority in the sharing formula, bearing in mind that Rivers, Edo, and Cross River have all produced members of the APC NWC in the past.

The Buni-led caretaker committee will be exiting the leadership of the APC by Saturday, March 26. Photo credit: Yobe state government

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 24, and signed by its national coordinator Barrister Preye Wilson, the group said allowing Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom to also have a taste of the APC NWC positions of the ruling party will bring about unity and justice in the party.

Barrister Wilson said:

“As a frontline south-south social-political organisation, we believe in justice, equity, and development of our people.

“Our intervention in the sharing of APC NWC positions to be zoned to south-south is to ensure that justice is done to states that are yet to be represented in the party leadership at the national level.

“It is on record that Edo state has produced two immediate-past national chairmen in persons of Chief John Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

“Rivers state has produced deputy national secretary in the person of Oji Ngofa and Chief Victor Giadom, and Cross River has also produced the south-south zonal vice-chairman, in the person of Chief Hilliard Eta.

“All the aforementioned were members of the APC NWC, leaving Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom out of the arrangement since the party was formed in 2013.

“Although the current acting national secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe is from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Delta have never tasted the NWC positions.”

While calling on the APC leaders to micro-zone whatever NWC positions meant for the region to Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom, the group also called on south-south party leaders to close ranks, adding that the region will be better for it if its political leaders speak with one voice.

SELF warns APC members not to elect EFCC-indicted ex-governors as chairman

Recall that the forum had earlier warned members of the APC not to elect some former governors and individuals in the race who have been indicted for some financial crimes by anti-corruption agencies.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19, the national coordinator of the group, Barrister Wilson warned that the ruling party does not need a national chairman that will be dragging in and out of the anti-corruption agencies' offices to explain their dealings in the past.

He also said it is time for the ruling party to deviate from past experiences of electing a former governor as national chairman.

Group says rescheduled national convention will deepen democracy within APC

On its part, a group operating under the aegis of Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has insisted on equity and fairness as means of strengthening the party for its acceptability in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, February 22 in Abuja, chairman of the group, Hon. Suleiman Liba said it was important for the APC to strictly allow internal democracy to minimize those issues that may put the party at risk.

The group also stated that the rescheduled national convention was an opportunity to allow APC members to play roles that would deepen democracy in the country.

