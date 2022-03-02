The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has revealed the biggest threats to the 2023 general elections

According to the religious body, Nigeria's current security challenges can adversely affect the conduct of the elections

Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, CAN president, said this when he and other Christian leaders met with a delegation of the European Union

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that the 2023 general elections may not be credible.

The religious body stated that security challenges orchestrated by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers constitute the “biggest threats” to the 2023 elections, The Punch reported.

CAN president Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle said Nigeria's security challenges are the biggest threats to the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @NGRPresident

A statement released on Wednesday, March 2, indicates that CAN president, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, made the assertion on Tuesday evening, March 1, in an interactive session between Christian leaders and the European Union.

Legit.ng gathers that the EU delegation was led by the EU Chief Election Observer, Ms. Maria Arena.

Ayokunle who is also the co-chairman of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council explained that the security situation in the country might not allow the general election to be credible, free and fair if the voters are not allowed to go out to exercise their inalienable rights because of fear of being harmed or kidnapped or killed.

The religious leader noted that "the government appears to be struggling to nip the ugly situation in the bud, their present effort is far from being enough."

He, therefore, called on the federal government and the security agencies to put an end to the rising security threats.

"If the trend continues, many voters may not participate and the outcome of the election may not be credible,” the CAN president warned.

INEC should be apolitical - Rev Ayokunle

Reverend Ayokunle also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be apolitical in the assignment given to it.

He asked the members of the electoral body who are card-carrying members of the ruling party to step down or be flushed out in order to avoid compromised election results.

The CAN president also tasked INEC to borrow a leaf from its counterpart in Gambia where their recently-conducted elections were “far better” than Nigeria’s elections.

