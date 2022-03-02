Professor Attahiru Jega, former INEC chairman has expressed deep concern over the current situation in the country

Jega on Wednesday, March 2, alleged that reckless elite in control of the governance process are blindly running the country aground

According to him, the 2023 general elections may be the “make or break” highly significant moment for Nigeria

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, has said that Nigeria is in the process of total collapse.

The former INEC boss stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the 2022 Workers’ Political Conference organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

He described the 2023 general elections as critical for Nigeria’s unity.

The former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Attahiru Jega, Wednesday said that Nigeria is in the process of collapsing, alleging that reckless elite in control of the governance process are blindly running the country aground.

The former INEC boss, who stated this in Abuja at the 2022 Workers’ Political Conference organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said considering the current situation in the country, 2023 general elections may be the ‘make or break’ epochal moment.

Painting a gloomy of the situation in the country, Prof. Jega said that Nigeria is, undoubtedly, at a point in its history when the issue of national emancipation for credible national development, beneficial to the Nigerian people, requires being raised high on the front banner of national discourses by patriotic Nigerians and friends of Nigeria, and especially by the Nigerian workers themselves.

While calling that all hands of progressive forces must be on deck to prevent the country from the alleged imminent collapse, the former university don, “The sorry state of the socio-economic conditions under which the Nigerian working people, indeed the overwhelming majority of all citizens live and work, the reckless misrule and mis-governance by a tiny, rabid and reckless band of elite, and the manner by which these myopic ‘elected’ so-called ‘leaders’ and their collaborators, have devastated the Nigerian economy, heightened insecurity, and virtually destroyed the basis for national cohesion and integration, Nigeria, as a potentially great nation, is crying for a rescue mission, before it is too late.

