Boris Johnson has insisted that British troops would not be deployed to fight Russian forces in Ukraine

According to the prime minister, the recent military reinforcements were nothing more than defensive measures

He made this known while speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday that British troops will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine, adding that recent military reinforcements are “nothing more than defensive measures.”

“I want to be crystal clear on that point: We will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine,” Johnson said.

“As we support the people of Ukraine, we must also shore up our shared resilience to protect our people and our values. These are nothing more than defensive measures, which have been the essence of NATO for more than 70 years,” he added.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas following a visit to Estonia's Tapa Military Base, Johnson also noted that recent reinforcements were firmly within NATO borders.

“Our reinforcements, like these reinforcements here in Tapa, are firmly within the borders of NATO members, and they are profoundly the right thing to do,” Johnson said.

