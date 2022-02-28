Nigerians who are stranded in Ukraine have been told to escape destinations from which they can return home

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry of foreign affairs, Gabriel Aduda, citizens were told to go to Hungarian and Romanian borders

The update also followed a confirmed report that the governments of both nations have granted Nigerians in Ukraine visa-free access into their territories

The governments of Romania and Hungary have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

This good news was made public by the federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Sunday, February 27, Channels TV reports.

In the statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigerians in Ukraine were advised to flee to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders.

Aduda assured citizens that the ministry is taking adequate measures to cushion the enormity of challenges they are facing, especially in trying to cross to the Polish border.

The statement seen by The Cable read in part:

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised, as they have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on these unsavoury developments and both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals."

