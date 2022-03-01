Some Russians have reportedly surrendered to their Ukrainian counterparts in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine

Russian forces have been forcefully trying to capture the capital after invading the country a few days ago

A high-level US official says some of the invaders have given up on the fight and turned themselves in

Kyiv - A senior US defence official has said Russia’s assault on Kyiv has stalled with some units surrendering without a fight to Ukrainian troops.

The UK Independent reports that the official spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, March 1.

Russian prime minister, Putin, has sent the country's forces into Ukraine amidst global outrage. Photo credit: Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the official, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have come up against several logistical issues as they continue to struggle to take the Ukrainian capital.

The US official said that there has been evidence of certain risk-averse behaviour by the Russian military.

CNN quoted him as saying:

“You've seen it on the ground, where units are surrendering, sometimes without a fight.

“And they've got, a lot of these soldiers are conscripts, never been in combat before, some of whom we believe weren't even told they were going to be in combat. So we're just seeing evidence of a bit of risk aversion.”

Hundreds of Russian missiles launched in Ukraine

ABC News quotes the official as saying Russia has now launched more than 400 missiles on Ukraine.

He further said the U.S. believes Russia has launchers that could be used for thermobaric weapons, but cannot confirm their use.

Finland sends weapons and ammunition to Ukraine

Meanwhile, as the world continues to isolate and sanction Russia, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Monday, February 28 announced that the country will send weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen said the shipment will include 2,500 assault rifles, 150,000 bullets, 1,500 anti-tank weapons, and 70,000 food packages.

He also said Finland had decided it would supply Ukraine with helmets, bulletproof vests, and first aid equipment.

US Embassy asks Americans in Russia to leave immediately

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the United States Embassy on Sunday, February 27, asked Americans in Russia to leave immediately following the invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy cited an increasing number of airlines canceling flights and countries closing their airspace to Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The move by the US was announced after the Biden-led government asked its citizens not to travel to Russia.

