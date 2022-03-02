The Nigerian government is now moving its citizens to safer places from where they had converged in the Polish borders

Photos of the young Nigerians being transported away from the borders have been shared on social media

The government has been under immense pressure in the last few days to ensure the safety and wellbeing of Nigerians in Ukraine following the Russian invasion

Medyka border - The Nigerian embassy in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, has begun the evacuation of Ukraine-based Nigerians from Polish borders.

The Cable newspaper reports that the evacuation was led by C.O. Ugwu, Nigeria’s ambassador to Poland.

Some of the Nigerians being evacuated from Polish borders in a bus. Photo credit: The Cable

Source: Facebook

The evacuation was said to have commenced on Saturday, February 26.

Several of the evacuees reportedly said they were received by embassy staff at the borders, and thereafter moved to Warsaw.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

They were also said to have commended the embassy for the good treatment, feeding, and accommodation provided for them.

Nigerian parents protest in Russian Embassy Abuja

Recall that the parents of Nigerian students studying in Ukraine and concerned stakeholders, on Monday, February 28 staged a peaceful protest at the Russian Embassy in Abuja.

The Punch newspaper reports that the protest was to seek the government’s intervention on their children stranded in the Russian invasion.

Russian invasion: Nigerian fighters volunteer to assist Ukraine

Meanwhile, The Guardian newspaper reports that about 115 young Nigerian men, on Tuesday, March 1 offered to join Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The men, who besieged the Ukraine Embassy in Abuja, also put down their names in a register provided by the embassy.

The Second Secretary, Ukraine Embassy, Bohdan Soltys, confirmed the development, adding that no step had yet been taken to that effect.

Americans and Canadians among those joining forces with Ukraine

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion.

With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking world war, Americans and Canadians said they were inspired by Ukrainians' fierce resistance.

Many believe their democratic rights will be threatened at home if they do nothing to defend Europe.

Source: Legit.ng