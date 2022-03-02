Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that he is now focused on empowering people with welfare packages

The governor specifically stated that those who have worked for the stability of his government will benefit from these packages

Known as 'stomach infrastructure' in political parlance, the governor said political soldiers deserve to be rewarded for their loyalty

Port Harcourt - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has stated that his administration has fulfilled almost all of its promises to the state, adding that he is now ready to empower those who patiently worked with him.

Wike made the comment at the inauguration of the Oro-Abali flyover, at the Kaduna street junction along the Port Harcourt-Aba expressway in Port Harcourt, according to a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri.

The governor stressed that nobody can deny that his administration has not done well in projects delivery, security, and promotion of peaceful coexistence within the state, noting that it is time to focus on the politics of welfare for the people.

His words:

“Now that we have done virtually everything we have promised Rivers people, this is the time now we have to play politics of stomach infrastructure.

“What people do not understand; people think when you are in government, from the first day, you should be sharing money. I said I won’t do that.

“I have to work for the people of the state. Now that we have worked, the remaining period will be to feed your stomach.”

Wike said welfare is an important aspect of the politics of governance because it entailed a form of empowerment of the people economically.

He added:

“There is time for everything. Now, the time has come. We have to start to empower our people. The empowerment is for those who have been patient.”

2023: Bauchi governor hints at pairing with Wike for presidential ticket

Meanwhile, The Nation newspaper reports that Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has hinted that he may be paired with Governor Wike at the national level ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Governor Mohammed said judging by the experience of Rivers state under Wike, Nigerians would be lucky to have a man with the vision of knowing how to harness resources in improving the quality of life of the citizenry.

He said although he had declared his intention to run for president, he knew he needed people with better quality to accomplish his goal.

2023: Niger governor advocates for younger, vibrant leaders

On his part, Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has said that the 2023 presidential race must be about the emergence of young, vibrant, and educated Nigerian leaders.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, February 23 by the Chief Advocate of The Nigeria Agenda (TNA), Niyi Akinsiju, said Governor Bello made the remark when he received the advocacy team of TNA which was on a visit to Niger state.

According to Governor Bello who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the 2023 presidential race must usher in an era of rapid social and physical development in the country.

2023: Old generation should step aside, says ex-President Obasanjo

Similarly, former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday, February 21 called on the old generation of Nigerians to give way for the younger breeds in the building of a prosperous Nigeria.

According to him, rather than competition, the old generation should collaborate with the younger ones and provide them with the requisite knowledge and experience to transform the country for the better.

Obasanjo made the comment while speaking virtually at the 2022 annual lecture of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation with the theme, ‘Beyond Boko Haram: Addressing insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping across Nigeria.’

