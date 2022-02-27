Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has restated that his belief in God helped him realize his presidential ambition in 2023 ahead of the primary election.

Umahi made this known while alongside his wife, Chief Rachel Umahi, and top government functionaries on Sunday, February 27, Church service at the new Government House Chapel, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki.

Governor David Umahi has restated his believe in God as it help him realize his presidential ambition in 2023. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

In a statement by Francis Nwaze, the special assistant to the governor on media and publicity and made available to Legit.ng,

While addressing the congregation, the governor appealed for continued prayers from the people of the state for the realization of his presidential ambition and the completion of all ongoing projects of his administration.

"We need a lot of prayers now, it is the will of God that will happen. My heart will never move away from God, I believe in you, I believe in your prayers, if my heart is to help the people, to work for the people, your prayers will work, so I want to let you know that I need your prayers.

While announcing that by the directive of the party, he would soon be convening South East Stakeholders meeting to harmonize positions ahead of the National Convention, urged appealed to major political actors in the state to thread with caution to avoid overheating the polity.

He congratulated Rt. Honourable Ogbonnaya Ikoro for emerging the new Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and assured of his administration's preparedness to continue to partner with the House of Assembly for consolidation of the achievements of his Government.

Umahi restated the determination to complete all ongoing projects before leaving office as governor in 2023.

"We may not start all the Local Government projects, we have started some and we will sustain them, our priority remains the King David University, the Airport, all the ongoing projects including the Stadium that the Pastor has blessed."

