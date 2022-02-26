Akwa Ibom state is currently a gigantic project site courtesy of Governor Udom Emmanuel's infrastructural investments

The governor was on tour of one of such projects recently and promised Akwa Ibomites that all infrastructures currently being built will be completed

The governor also reiterated that the projects in Akwa Ibom will be world-class and very useful to the people

Uyo - All major projects undertaken by the Akwa Ibom state government by the present administration will be completed on time and commissioned, Governor Udom Emmanuel has assured.

Governor Udom Emmanuel has vowed to complete. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

The governor gave the assurance while speaking to journalists at the project sites when he undertook an inspection tour of ongoing projects in the state on Friday, February 25.

He said was satisfied with the quality and pace of work on the IBB Flood Control and the Ekpene Ukpa Cable-Stayed Bridge projects.

Speaking at the IBB Flood Control Project site, the governor described the drainage project as one of its kind in the whole country, in terms of length and quality, maintaining that with the number of communities and lives the project stands to impact positively, it can pass for a legacy project.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He described the drainage project as more complicated and fund consuming.

He thanked members of the communities that construction works have had to pass through, regretting inconveniences they may have encountered and appreciated the contractors for working day and night to take advantage of the dry season to move at the pace they are moving.

Similarly, at the Ekpene Ukpa Cable Bridge, on the Etinan-Onna road under construction, the governor said the quality of work at the bridge could speak for itself.

He further assured that the road will divert traffic at East-West road and take through Etinan to Uyo and then to Calabar-Itu, so people can continue their business activities without getting into Eket city.

I won’t interfere in governance after my exit, says Gov Emmanuel

Meanwhile, Governor Emmanuel has promised not to interfere in the affairs of governance once his tenure ends on May 29, 2023.

The governor reiterated that he has no intention of running a surrogate leadership after office, promising not to arrogate to himself, the powers of a godfather upon the emergence of a new state chief executive in 2023.

The governor stated this on Wednesday, February 9 when he hosted the leadership of a foremost Akwa Ibom-based sociopolitical group, Ibom Patriots, who were at Government House, Uyo, on a solidarity visit to the governor.

2023: Gov Udom Emmanuel advocates peaceful, ethical campaign in Akwa Ibom

In a related development, Governor Emmanuel has stated that no political venture is worth compromising the safety of any person or their family.

The governor stated this while speaking at the New Year get-together of the Akwa Ibom Peoples Democratic Party, held at the party secretariat in the state capital, Uyo on Wednesday, February 2.

He cautioned the people of Akwa Ibom state to be wary of politicians intending to engage them in activities averse to peace in pursuit of power.

Source: Legit.ng