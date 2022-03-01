Ahead of the 2023 general elections, PDP presidential candidate Dele Momodu has asked Nigerians not to elect an old set of leaders into office

The aspirant made this disclosure when he recently visited the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun to seek his blessings for the race ahead

Momodu hinted further that the solution to Nigeria problems cannot be realised from recycled politicians

On Monday, February 28, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential aspirant, Otunba Dele Momodu, said the growth, progress and development of the country could not be achieved by recycling the same set of people as leaders.

The Guardian reports that the Ovation Publisher made this assertion during his consultation visit to the new monarch, at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun.

He opined that Nigerians had over the years been complaining about the myriad of problems confronting the country, but solutions to those problems could not come through the same set of people that had remained in the corridors of power.

The PDP chieftain said:

“It has been said that the classical definition of insanity is to be repeating the same thing over time and expect a different result.”

What influenced his decision to contest

Momodu noted that the desire to change the situation informed his decision to come out to contest for president, Leadership added.

The monarch's position

The Olubadan-designate, who received the presidential aspirant and his entourage, was joined by his Olori, Olufunmilayo and Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Hamidu Ajibade.

Ajibade, who spoke on behalf of the monarch, said Momodu had used his profession through publication of Ovation magazine to positively project and advance the cause of Nigeria and Nigerians, prayed that his efforts of the past years would go a very long way to assist his aspiration.

