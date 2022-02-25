PDP chieftain and businessman, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has been told to desist from hooking himself with Amen Estates management

The former governorship candidate in Lagos state and PDP chieftain was also told to stop claiming ownership of the estates

Folasade Balogun, his former wife, issued these subtle warnings, saying the former ADP stalwart has "relinquished all his shares"

Amidst mounting controversies surrounding the ownership of Amen Estates in Lagos state, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has been warned to cease parading himself as owner of the estates.

The management, Redbrick Homes International Limited, made this known in a statement on Friday, February 25, assuring the stakeholders not to have worries.

The PDP stalwart was described in the statement as "a sleeping partner/shareholder without any financial investment" who ceased to be a player in the organisation after his "voluntary resignation as a director on the board."

Babatunde Gbadamosi was said to have relinquished all his shares at Amen Estates. Credit: Babatunde Gbadamosi

Source: Facebook

The background

It was gathered that the former Lagos governorship candidate resigned as director after his marriage to Folashade Balogun hit the bricks in May 2021 over alleged infidelity and irreconcilable differences.

Gbadamosi was said to have married the daughter of Olubadan designate Lekan Balogun in what led to the crash of his union with Folasade following failed attempts to sue for peace.

He was said to have also "relinquished all his shares, in consideration, as a nominal partner after being paid off."

However, the politician and businessman was said to have recently begun a campaign against the estates, warning that anyone who deals and invests will be in great danger. The case is currently before a Federal High Court, Lagos.

He doesn't have any stake - Folasade

In a reaction, the chairman and CEO of the estate Folasade Balogun, formerly Folasade Gbadamosi, dismissed Babatunde Gbadamosi’s claims.

She further disclosed that the politician does not have any stake in the company as he had since July 2021 resigned his directorship of the company's board and voluntarily relinquished all his shares in it.

While assuring investors of the security of their investments in the company, Balogun maintained that Gbadmosi does not have a stake in the company.

Part of the statement obtained by Legit.ng read:

“For the avoidance of doubt, once upon a time, Mr. Gbadamosi, a full-time politician, used to be a sleeping partner/shareholder without any financial investment and one of the Directors of Redbrick Homes International Ltd, but he has since voluntarily transferred, for consideration, the entirety of his shares in Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd and has also resigned his directorship of its Board since July 1, 2021.

“The Board composition, shareholding structure, and share capital of Redbrick Homes International Ltd has accordingly changed completely. Folasade Balogun (formerly Folasade Gbadamosi) remains the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Redbrick Homes Intl Ltd, a position she has served in since the company's inception.

“However, we are aware that Babatunde is challenging his voluntary resignation that was signed in front of two of his counsel, two of our counsel, and a notary public because he is now claiming that he signed under duress. Our Lawyers, Babalakin & Co, are dealing with this. The Suit No is FHC/L/CS/742/2021 at the Federal High Court, Lagos, before Justice A.O Faji."

Folasade thank expressed "sincere appreciation to all customers and potential customers for standing by the company.

She assured that the company would not be compromised in its pursuit of excellent service."

