An international media outfit, The Africa Report, has spoken on the feats of Dele Mommodu a presidential aspirant, as a top-class journalist.

In a recent report, the international newspaper revealed that in 30 years, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s chieftain has interviewed and interacted with some very influential persons around the world.

The PDP presidential aspirant said he will do more than gather social media followers (Photo: Dele Momodu)

Source: Facebook

The paper noted that this achievement has earned Momodu over 2.6 million followers on social media.

It went on to state that the presidential aspirant believes he can use this advantage to secure the seat of power come 2023.

The media organisation disclosed:

"Publisher of Ovation International magazine, Dele Momodu, has for the last 30 years interviewed and dined with world leaders, monarchs, billionaires, and some of the most influential people in the world, earning him over 2.6 million followers on social media.

"The veteran journalist now believes he can use his wide network and social media presence to become the next President of Nigeria in 2023. Is it enough?"

Reacting to this, Momodu boasted that soon, the world's media will witness more than online followers but large followership from Nigeria who is tied to the APC-led government.

His words:

"Very soon, the world media will see much more than social media followers but the biggest networks of Nigerians who are not only tired of the APC government but the shenanigans of hardened politicians and their collaborators..."

