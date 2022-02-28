Suspected killers of Lagos grassroots politician bail granted bail

The suspected killers of member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ifeanyi Godfrey have been granted bail

Atunrase Sodiq Omolabi, Shittu Michael Olawale, Olaide Opeifa and Olanrewaju Adebiyi have been granted bail by a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

They are the suspected killers of a 52-year-old grassroots politician and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ifeanyi Godfrey.

Godfrey was killed at his duty post on the April, 16, 2021 when the Home was violently attacked by some cultists.

They were admitted to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with 2 sureties each in the like sum by the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola O. Olatunbosun.

The matter was adjourned for mention till March 21, 2022.

While executing the advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution dated December 13, 2021, with reference number LJP/MISC/2021/155/19, the Magistrate, had stated that the four suspects, joined as defendants in the filed Suit No: MISC/MCY/766/21 do have a case to answer.

Meanwhile, a prominent politician and Chairman of the Western Funeral Home Limited, Hon Oluwatosin Onamade has questioned the decision of the Chief Magistrate to grant bail to the murder suspects while describing the decision as disturbing and unbelievable.

Speaking through his legal counsel, Barr Odeh Emmanuel Esq, Onamade disclosed that he has filed an appeal at the Lagos High Court challenging the decision of the court to grant bail to murder suspects despite the gravity of the offence committed.

“The whole decision of the Court to try murder case and the discretionary power of the court to grant bail to the four (4) defendants in murder charge even when no one applied for it really raises a lot of questions."

In the appeal No: 4B/05/2022 with charge No: MISC/MCY/766/21, with the Attorney general of Lagos State and the Director, Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) as respondents, the notice reads;

“Take notice that the Appellant herein, Mr. Oluwatosin Onamade being dissatisfied with the Ruling/Decision of the Magistrate Court Coram His Honour: Adeola Olatunbosun (Chief Magistrate) delivered on the 23rd of February, 2022 wherein it ruled and assumed jurisdiction and granted bail to four (4) defendants on the charge of murder despite the legal advice issued and preferring a charge of murder against the defendants do hereby appeal upon the grounds set out in paragraph 3 hereof and will at the hearing of the appeal, seek the reliefs and Orders set out in paragraph 4.”

Source: Legit.ng