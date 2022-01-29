Police Arrest Teenagers for Killing Girlfriend for Money Rituals

Three teenagers have been arrested by the police for allegedly killing a lady for money ritual in Ogun state

They were arrested after a security operative saw them burning suspicious object which turned out to be a human head inside a pot

Meanwhile, police officers are on the manhunt for the fourth suspect who happens to be the boyfriend of the victim

According to a statement by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state police spokesman, the police received information on Saturday at Adatan divisional headquarters from the head of the community’s security guards, that the suspects were seen burning a human head in a pot.

“Upon the information, the Dpo Adatan division, SP Abiodun Salau, quickly led his detectives to the scene, where the three suspects were arrested, while the fourth one who happened to be the boyfriend of the murdered girl escaped,” the statement reads.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that what they were burning in the local pot is the head of the girlfriend of their escaped accomplice.

“They confessed further that the girl who was simply identified as Rofiat was lured by her boyfriend simply identified as Soliu to where she was murdered by four of them, after which they cut off her head and packed the remains in a sack, and dumped it in an old building.

“They subsequently led policemen to the building, where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at general hospital mortuary for autopsy. The short cutlass and a knife used in cutting off the deceased head were also recovered.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who described the action of the suspects as height of callousness has ordered for a massive manhunt for the fleeing boyfriend of the victim by name Soliu.

“The CP also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicid section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation with the view to arraign them in court as soon as possible.”

The police command said following the order by the police commissioner to ensure the arrest of the deceased’s boyfriend, the fleeing suspect, 18-year-old Soliu Majekodumi, was arrested.

