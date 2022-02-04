In recent times, there has been an upsurge in ritualist activities in Nigeria with the most recent one being reported in Ogun state

But a Nigerian has said if his brother is involved in the dastardly act, he will expose him and make sure he goes to jail

The young man said such action if hidden and not quickly exposed comes back to haunt members of the family in the future

A Nigerian man has vowed to expose any of his siblings involved in ritual activities. There has been a recent outcry over the activities of ritual killers in the country.

Many of the activities have been attributed to Yahoo boys who engage in sacrifices to better their illicit trade.

Nigerians bare their minds on ritualist activities across the country.

Source: Original

But speaking to LegitTV when we went to the streets to sample opinions, a Nigerian man said he will not cover up his brother involved in killing people for money. His words:

"Something like that is not really appropriate for anybody to go into not to talk of a child. So me getting to know that my sibling or child is in that kind of act, I'm not going to cover him up. Because if I do, it might later be my turn tomorrow.

"If the child does not have any other person to go for, he might come for me, so definitely, I will open up and tell the police about it and make them do something about it."

Some others who responded blamed the absence of jobs for the youth and lack of good parental upbringing for the upsurge in ritual killings across the nation.

Police arrest teenagers for killing girlfriend for money rituals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police in Ogun state arrested three teenagers believed to be involved in ritual activities in the state.

The teenagers were arrested after they were sighted by security operatives burning a suspicious item inside a pot. At a closer examination, it was discovered that what they were burning was a human skull.

The skull, it was learned, belonged to a girlfriend of the fourth suspect who is still at large. When they were interrogated, the boys confessed to the crime of killing a girl named Rofiat.

They said they cut off her head and dumped the remaining parts of her body inside an uncompleted building.

Source: Legit.ng