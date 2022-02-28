No fewer than 21 governors under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to meet ahead of the party's convention

The governors are scheduled to hold talks on Tuesday, March 1, in Abuja over the ruling party’s zoning formula

Recall that a list of APC's national positions along with the geo-political zones was released after the governors’ met with Buhari

There appears to be fresh trouble within the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the release of the party’s zoning formula for the national convention.

The Cable reports that the 21 governors of the party will meet in Abuja on Tuesday, March 1, to discuss the party’s zoning formula.

Governors in the APC will meet to discuss the party’s zoning formula ahead of the national convention. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

This is coming as some governors are said to be kicking against the list because it does not reflect the outcome of the meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

A northern governor speaking to the online publication stated that the only thing mentioned at the meeting was that the consensus method should be adopted to pick the national chairman.

He went on to note that nobody discussed any other position, adding that the list going round in the media is not even reflective of this.

Zoning formula

Recall that APC governors agreed on a simple and equitable zoning formula for all geopolitical zones, Channels TV added.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state made the announcement after he and his counterparts met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

In reaction to criticisms that the party was divided, El-Rufai said the differences among governors was over the timing of the convention.

APC Convention: List of zoned party positions for 6 geopolitical regions

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the ruling APC released a zoning formula for all six geopolitical zones.

Though governors on the party's platform had differences over timing of the exercise, they have, however, agreed on the zoning for various positions within APC.

According to Kaduna state governor, northern zones will take positions that southern zones had in the last eight years and vice versa.

Convention: Trouble in APC as southeast aspirants reject deputy national chairman position

Meanwhile, some of the aspirants to the national offices of the party, from the southeast region have rejected the position of the deputy national chairman.

The zone on Wednesday, February 23, insisted that the position of the national secretary should be zoned to the southeast region instead.

Batos Nwadike, one of the aspirants to the position of the national secretary made this position known to newsmen in Owerri.

