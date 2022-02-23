The position of the deputy national chairman zoned to the southeast region has been rejected by aspirants from the zone

Batos Nwadike, one of the aspirants to the position of the national secretary made this known on Wednesday, February 23, in Owerri

According to Nwadike, the position of the national secretary would give southeast more energy to deepen the control of the zone APC

Owerri - There appears to be fresh trouble within the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party's March 26, national convention.

Vanguard reports that some of the aspirants to the national offices of the party, from the south east region rejected the position of the deputy national chairman.

The zone on Wednesday, February 23, insisted that the position of the national secretary should be zoned to the southeast region instead.

Batos Nwadike, one of the aspirants to the position of the national secretary made this position known to newsmen in Owerri.

The 2011 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Mandate Party (PMP) maintained that southeast with the position of national secretary that the region would have more energy, network to deepen the control of the zone for the APC.

In an earlier report by Premium Times, APC zoned the position of the national chairman to the North-Central geopolitical zone.

Governors of the APC on Tuesday, February 22, agreed on a fair zoning formula for all geopolitical zones

Meanwhile, a group operating under the aegis of Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum has insisted on equity and fairness as means of strengthening the party for its acceptability in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Tuesday, February 22 in Abuja, chairman of the group, Hon. Suleiman Liba said it was important for the APC to strictly allow internal democracy to minimize those issues that may put the party at risk.

He said the rescheduled national convention was an opportunity to allow people to play roles that would deepen democracy in the country.

Source: Legit.ng