The Progressive Governors Forum says it has greed on a simple, equitable zoning formula for all the six geopolitical zones

According to the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai ruling APC has agreed to alternate offices between the north and south

Based on El-Rufai’s statement, the next chairman of the ruling party will be from the north while the south will produce the secretary

Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has released a zoning formula for all six geopolitical zones.

Though governors on the party's platform had differences over timing of the exercise, they have, however, agreed a simple, equitable and fair zoning formula for various positions with APC.

According to Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, northern zones will take positions that southern zones had in the last eight years and vice versa.

El-Rufai is a series of tweets on Wednesday, February 23, revealed the zoing formula. He went on to note that each region will have a national vice chairman, zonal secretary, zonal youth leader, zonal organizing secretary, zonal women leader and zonal special (Persons with Disability- PWD) leader.

See the full list of zoned positions below:

North central

This geopolitical zone comprises of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau states.

1. National chairman

2. National vice-chairman

3. Deputy national secretary

4. Deputy national legal adviser

5. Deputy national publicity secretary

South-south zone

States in this region include Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.

6. National vice-chairman

7. National publicity secretary

8. National women leader

9. Deputy national treasurer

10. Deputy national welfare secretary

Southwest

This region is made up of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo states.

11. National secretary

12. National vice-chairman

13. National youth leader

14. Deputy national auditor

Southeast - Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo states.

15. Deputy national chairman (for the south)

16. National vice-chairman

17. National treasurer

18. National welfare secretary

19. Deputy national organizing secretary

North-east - Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.

20. Deputy national chairman

21. National auditor

22. National vice-chairman

23. Deputy national financial secretary

24. Deputy national women leader

North-west - Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

25. National vice-chairman

26. National legal adviser

27. National organising secretary

28. National financial secretary

29. Deputy national youth leader

Source: Legit.ng