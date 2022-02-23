APC Convention: List of Zoned Party Positions for 6 Geopolitical Regions
- The Progressive Governors Forum says it has greed on a simple, equitable zoning formula for all the six geopolitical zones
- According to the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai ruling APC has agreed to alternate offices between the north and south
- Based on El-Rufai’s statement, the next chairman of the ruling party will be from the north while the south will produce the secretary
Ahead of the March 26 national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party has released a zoning formula for all six geopolitical zones.
Though governors on the party's platform had differences over timing of the exercise, they have, however, agreed a simple, equitable and fair zoning formula for various positions with APC.
According to Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, northern zones will take positions that southern zones had in the last eight years and vice versa.
El-Rufai is a series of tweets on Wednesday, February 23, revealed the zoing formula. He went on to note that each region will have a national vice chairman, zonal secretary, zonal youth leader, zonal organizing secretary, zonal women leader and zonal special (Persons with Disability- PWD) leader.
See the full list of zoned positions below:
North central
This geopolitical zone comprises of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau states.
1. National chairman
2. National vice-chairman
3. Deputy national secretary
4. Deputy national legal adviser
5. Deputy national publicity secretary
South-south zone
States in this region include Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers.
6. National vice-chairman
7. National publicity secretary
8. National women leader
9. Deputy national treasurer
10. Deputy national welfare secretary
Southwest
This region is made up of Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo states.
11. National secretary
12. National vice-chairman
13. National youth leader
14. Deputy national auditor
Southeast - Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo states.
15. Deputy national chairman (for the south)
16. National vice-chairman
17. National treasurer
18. National welfare secretary
19. Deputy national organizing secretary
North-east - Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.
20. Deputy national chairman
21. National auditor
22. National vice-chairman
23. Deputy national financial secretary
24. Deputy national women leader
North-west - Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.
25. National vice-chairman
26. National legal adviser
27. National organising secretary
28. National financial secretary
29. Deputy national youth leader
Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari's open declaration of support for the younger elements contesting party positions in the ruling APC may have shifted attention to two contenders out of the long list of aspirants for the office of the party's national chairman.
President Buhari maintained what some political actors described as a bold position on the internal politics of the party.
While playing host to members of the APC National Lobby Group led by the party's National Youth Leader, Barr. Ishmael Ahmed, at the State House, the president said it was time to give younger elements in the party the benefit of the saddle of leadership in the party.
