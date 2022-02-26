Check out 2023 general elections time table as released by INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, gave the breakdown on Saturday at a media briefing in Abuja.
According to him, the presidential election was initially scheduled to hold on February 18, while governorship polls were fixed for March 4, but the dates had to be reviewed following the signing of the electoral act amendment bill.
However, with the latest announcement, political parties are expected to begin collection of forms from INEC from March 1, 2022.
Presidential and National Assembly elections
Saturday February, 25, 2023
Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections
Saturday March, 11, 2023.
Campaign by political parties - Presidential and National Assembly elections
Wednesday September, 28, 2022
Governorship and state assembly elections campaign
Wednesday October 12, 2022.
Last day of the campaign by political parties - Presidential and National Assembly elections
Midnight Thursday February 23, 2023
Last day of the campaign by political parties - Governorship and state assembly elections.
Thursday March 9, 2023
