The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the schedule of activities for the 2023 general election.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, gave the breakdown on Saturday at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the presidential election was initially scheduled to hold on February 18, while governorship polls were fixed for March 4, but the dates had to be reviewed following the signing of the electoral act amendment bill.

However, with the latest announcement, political parties are expected to begin collection of forms from INEC from March 1, 2022.

Presidential and National Assembly elections

Saturday February, 25, 2023

Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections

Saturday March, 11, 2023.

Campaign by political parties - Presidential and National Assembly elections

Wednesday September, 28, 2022

Governorship and state assembly elections campaign

Wednesday October 12, 2022.

Last day of the campaign by political parties - Presidential and National Assembly elections

Midnight Thursday February 23, 2023

Last day of the campaign by political parties - Governorship and state assembly elections.

Thursday March 9, 2023

